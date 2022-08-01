A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Student columnist laments effects of inflation on 'menstruators'

'Aren't able to focus as well as their nonmenstruating classmates'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:21pm
(Image by Adina Voicu from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A columnist at the University of Oklahoma’s OU Daily is concerned about inflation’s effects on “menstruators” — or, if you prefer, “people who can become pregnant.”

“Tampons have taken a large hit,” writes Megan Pratt. Prices of tampons and menstrual pads rose 9.8 and 8.3 percent respectively between this January and the end of May, which is bad news for the 50.5 percent of the population that “can menstruate.”

Rylie Mansuetti of the nonprofit Period OKC told the Daily that “period products are already inaccessible to many menstruators, and the higher prices that accompany the scarcity of period products will hit those who live in period poverty the hardest.”

