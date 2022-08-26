Taliban 'can't be matched' with European nations on women's rights issues

(FOX NEWS) – A spokesman for the Taliban claimed in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that comparisons between Afghanistan and Western countries are not appropriate when discussing women's rights and other issues.

"We are a different society, an Islamic society, so we can’t be matched to a European society," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen argued.

"Secondly, we are building everything from scratch. Now, one year ago was completed everything in our taking power, and you have in the U.S. centuries — all older governments — so you’ll have everything better, so we can’t be matched," Shaheen said. "We need time to build everything, to put in line with our Islamic laws, the norms of that society, and we hope with the passage of time to solve all issues."

