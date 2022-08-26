A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Taliban 'can't be matched' with European nations on women's rights issues

Group pledged to protect women's rights 'within the limits of Islam'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:44pm
(FOX NEWS) – A spokesman for the Taliban claimed in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that comparisons between Afghanistan and Western countries are not appropriate when discussing women's rights and other issues.

"We are a different society, an Islamic society, so we can’t be matched to a European society," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen argued.

"Secondly, we are building everything from scratch. Now, one year ago was completed everything in our taking power, and you have in the U.S. centuries — all older governments — so you’ll have everything better, so we can’t be matched," Shaheen said. "We need time to build everything, to put in line with our Islamic laws, the norms of that society, and we hope with the passage of time to solve all issues."

Read the full story ›

