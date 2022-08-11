My talk with the 'Jolly Heretic' about the future of America

Dr. Edward Dutton of the popular "Jolly Heretic" podcast interviews me about my 2011 book, "Into the Cannibal's Pot: Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South Africa"; what it portends for America – has the tipping point been reached? – and much more.

Ed quipped that the book has held up "quite well." I, of course, wrote "Into the Cannibal's Pot" with a view to boldly outlining for Americans the contours of the anti-white society that will materialize in America if … if …

Alas, that society is upon us.

I suffer the usual glut of Jewy questions, but I get the last word. But don't go skipping till the end.

Still, Ed and I have a jolly good time of it. Watch:

