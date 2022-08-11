A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
My talk with the 'Jolly Heretic' about the future of America

Ilana Mercer discusses how well her book on South Africa speaks to today's U.S.

Ilana Mercer By Ilana Mercer
Published August 11, 2022 at 7:21pm
Dr. Edward Dutton of the popular "Jolly Heretic" podcast interviews me about my 2011 book, "Into the Cannibal's Pot: Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South Africa"; what it portends for America – has the tipping point been reached? – and much more.

Ed quipped that the book has held up "quite well." I, of course, wrote "Into the Cannibal's Pot" with a view to boldly outlining for Americans the contours of the anti-white society that will materialize in America if … if …

Alas, that society is upon us.

I suffer the usual glut of Jewy questions, but I get the last word. But don't go skipping till the end.

Still, Ed and I have a jolly good time of it. Watch:

TRENDING: Mad science

Submit a Correction





Ilana Mercer
