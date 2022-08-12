A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teacher's union promotes helping kids change pronouns without parents knowing

Also include '2-spirit' as a gender identity

Published August 12, 2022 at 2:28pm
Published August 12, 2022 at 2:28pm
(FOX NEWS) – The American Federation of Teachers promoted the use of a pronoun card which included a question of whether the student wanted their parents to know about their pronouns, Fox News Digital has learned.

The AFT's "Share My Lesson" website promoted using the cards in an "all" grade levels section, such as middle school. "Something as simple as a Student Introduction Card could make a student feel seen and affirmed," the lesson, by the AFT's Vision and Mission of the Identity Affirming Classroom Team, said.

The "Introduction Card" asked whether the student wanted their pronouns used when calling the student's parents.

