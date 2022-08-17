'Terror campaign': Trans activists push censorship of discussions on child sex changes

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Transgender activists have accused Libs of TikTok and other prominent Twitter users of engaging in “terrorism” in an attempt to have them removed from the platform for criticizing child sex change procedures.

Libs of TikTok, commentator Matt Walsh, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo and activist Billboard Chris shared several publicly available documents and videos purporting to show that Boston Children’s Hospital was performing sex changes on minors, such as a video promoting “gender-affirming” hysterectomies. Activists accused the accounts of “stochastic terrorism” and demanded Twitter take action to censor the conversation and take down their accounts.

“In the last 5 days, Libs of Tiktok has tweeted and retweeted 14 posts about Boston Children’s Hospital. As a result, BCH providers are being inundated in death threats and harassing calls and emails,” Caraballo wrote. “It’s now affecting their services. This is stochastic terrorism, full stop.”

The post was retweeted by Ari Drennen, LGBTQ Program Director at the left-wing activist organization Media Matters, along with several other posts expressing concern about criticism of the hospital posing a potential safety threat.

How much of a giant piece of shit do you have to be to take pride in sending your legion of followers to attack, harass, and threats doctors at a Children’s Hospital? — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 15, 2022

“I once again ask, when will Twitter do something about this account and their ability to rile up massive harassment campaigns against their targets? Last time it was Nazis at pride and drag events. This time it’s threatening pediatricians,” Caraballo wrote.

Caraballo said there was a link between Libs of TikTok’s tweets and real-world violence against LGBT people, but that Twitter was ignoring the account because of policies in place related to Elon Musk’s attempt to buy the company.

“Matt Walsh, LOTT, Christopher Ruffo, and Billboard Chris continue to wage a stochastic terror campaign against Boston Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. As a result, service is being interrupted and workers are being threatened. Twitter must stop this,” transgender activist Erin Reed wrote.

Matt Walsh, LOTT, Christopher Ruffo, and Billboard Chris continue to wage a stochastic terror campaign against Boston Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. As a result, service is being interrupted and workers are being threatened. Twitter must stop this. pic.twitter.com/zgOVlYRL67 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) August 16, 2022

Twitter permanently suspended commentator James Lindsay Aug. 5 after Drennen, Caraballo and other transgender activists engaged in a similar campaign over Lindsay’s use of the word “groomer,” which describes adults who form inappropriate friendships with children in order to prime them for sexual abuse, but has also been used to refer to those who expose young children to sexual content regarding gender identity and sexuality.

Twitter, Media Matters, Caraballo and Reed did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today's shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America's children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America's children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden's far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, "We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need." The result? Untold numbers of America's kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "WHAT'S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?"

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

