A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money WorldTHE REST OF THE STORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Third rail of politics': Trains running on Sabbath ignite anger in Israel

'Would upend longtime norms which prohibit public transportation on day of rest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2022 at 5:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli ordered the state-run company overseeing Tel Aviv’s under-construction light rail system to look into operating on Shabbat, hitting a third rail of Israeli politics and igniting a firestorm of criticism from ultra-Orthodox leaders.

The move by Michaeli, leader of the progressive Labor party, would upend longtime norms which prohibit public transportation on the Jewish day of rest in nearly all Jewish-majority cities, but comes after years of complaints by residents of the secular, liberal stronghold that the weekly shutdowns are a form of religious coercion.

Michaeli told Mia Likvarnik, who heads the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System developing Tel Aviv’s light rail and subway system, to look into adopting a seven-day operating schedule, given the massive investment involved in the project. The request only relates to looking at the issue on a contractual and budgetary basis.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Want to buy Paul Pelosi's wrecked Porsche?
'Third rail of politics': Trains running on Sabbath ignite anger in Israel
U.S. professor claims Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed militants in Syria
State's biggest school district implements mask mandate for entire school year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×