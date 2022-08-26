A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TikTok car theft challenge: Chicago area sees 767% increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts

Teaches people to start vehicles without keys

Published August 26, 2022 at 12:46pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A car theft challenge going viral on TikTok and other social media apps has led to a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the Chicago area since the beginning of July compared to last year, according to authorities.

TikTok users are posting videos under the hashtag “Kia Boyz,” teaching people how to start Kia or Hyundai vehicles without keys, using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable, prompting juveniles across the country to try and steal those vehicles.

“Vehicle theft is up an astounding 767% due to an emerging TikTok challenge,” The Chicago Police Department’s 15th District said in an Aug. 24 community advisory. “This challenge is a play by play [sic] for young adults on how to steal both Hyundai and Kia vehicles. These automobile thefts are a crime of opportunity and can affect just about any member of the community.”

