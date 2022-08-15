Tim Tebow blasts 'one of the greatest evils in the world'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow reiterated his call to help human trafficking victims while appearing on "Sunday Night in America."

Tebow, who celebrated his 35th birthday, encouraged viewers watching to help his foundation combat "one of the greatest evils in the world."

"40.3 million people right now estimated are trapped in this horrible evil of human trafficking, so many more are actually being exploited online and that number goes up every day," Tebow said.

