A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Toilet paper shortage looms in Germany

Gas crisis impacts many industries, including tissue production

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Driven by the imminent energy crisis accelerating across Europe, and policymakers' refusal to acquiesce because "we have to save democracy in Ukraine", the German paper industry is warning of supply bottlenecks for toilet paper.

As Focus.de reports, the paper industry is sounding the alarm: In the event of a gas shortage, it would no longer be possible to produce enough toilet paper.

For the "International Day of Toilet Paper" on Friday, the German paper industry warns of new bottlenecks. Martin Krengel, Vice President of the Association "The Paper Industry", said: “We are particularly dependent on gas for the production of tissue paper. Without it, we will no longer be able to provide security of supply.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Children's National hospital operator says hospital provides hysterectomies for minors
Taliban 'can't be matched' with European nations on women's rights issues
Russian soldier defects, says he and his comrades were 'lied to'
Czech president blames 'green madness' for energy crisis
Toilet paper shortage looms in Germany
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×