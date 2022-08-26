Toilet paper shortage looms in Germany

(ZEROHEDGE) – Driven by the imminent energy crisis accelerating across Europe, and policymakers' refusal to acquiesce because "we have to save democracy in Ukraine", the German paper industry is warning of supply bottlenecks for toilet paper.

As Focus.de reports, the paper industry is sounding the alarm: In the event of a gas shortage, it would no longer be possible to produce enough toilet paper.

For the "International Day of Toilet Paper" on Friday, the German paper industry warns of new bottlenecks. Martin Krengel, Vice President of the Association "The Paper Industry", said: “We are particularly dependent on gas for the production of tissue paper. Without it, we will no longer be able to provide security of supply.”

