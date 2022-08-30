A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top FBI agent quits amid claims he shielded Hunter Biden from probe

Allegedly forced out after accused of political bias in his handling of cases with president's son

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2022 at 8:57pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- A top FBI agent at the Washington field office reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings.

Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was allegedly forced out after he was accused of political bias in his handling of probes involving President Biden’s son, sources told the Washington Times on Monday.

The agent was escorted out of the field office by at least two “headquarters-looking types” last Friday, the sources said.

Read the full story ›

