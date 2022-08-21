A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Out of touch': Biden Energy secretary mocked for touting 30% tax credit on solar panels

'They won’t keep you warm this winter but they are made in China, so there's that'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2022 at 6:55pm
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attends an energy meeting with Joe Biden and members of his national security team, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism on social media Sunday after she said Americans being crushed by the weight of inflation can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Granholm said the Democrats' $437 billion climate and health care legislation will provide thousands of dollars in tax rebates for lower- and middle-class Americans to weatherize their homes.

"If you are low income, you can get your home entirely weatherized through the expansion from the bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don't have to pay for anything," Granholm said.

Read the full story ›

