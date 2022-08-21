'Out of touch': Biden Energy secretary mocked for touting 30% tax credit on solar panels

(FOX NEWS) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism on social media Sunday after she said Americans being crushed by the weight of inflation can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Granholm said the Democrats' $437 billion climate and health care legislation will provide thousands of dollars in tax rebates for lower- and middle-class Americans to weatherize their homes.

"If you are low income, you can get your home entirely weatherized through the expansion from the bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don't have to pay for anything," Granholm said.

