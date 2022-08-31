Amid the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's slow-rolling of data on the risks of the COVID-19 vaccines, the British government is recommending against pregnant and breastfeeding women receiving the shots.

An update of the U.K. health department's "Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech" states that because of the rapid development of the vaccine, that is an "absence of reproductive toxicity data," the National Pulse reported.

Therefore, "sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time."

The report's "Toxicity Conclusions" section says the "absence of reproductive toxicity data is a reflection of the speed of development to first identify and select COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 for clinical testing and its rapid development to meet the ongoing urgent health need."

"In principle, a decision on Licensing a vaccine could be taken in these circumstances without data from reproductive toxicity studies animals, but there are studies ongoing and these will be provided when available," the report said.

Pfizer excluded pregnant women from trial

Pfizer COVID vaccine trial documents released by the FDA under court order show the company deliberately excluded pregnant women from the trials. Yet health associations and officials have urged expectant mothers to get the shots anyway, insisting they were safe and effective, according to longtime Democratic consultant and investigative author Naomi Wolf, who has mobilized a team of health experts and attorneys to pore over the documents.

The recommendation of the shots for pregnant women was based on a study in France of 44 rats over a period of 42 days, the documents show.

Wolf points to a spike in severe adverse events among pregnant women that coincided with the vaccine rollout in 2021, as documented in Department of Defense data and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database run by the FDA and the CDC.

Through a lawsuit, the FDA was forced to release the documents on the Pfizer vaccine trials after pressing to hide the data for 75 years. The findings of Wolf's team are compiled on the website of her company Daily Clout.

Wolf says the documents show that by August 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew the vaccines were not safe and effective but rolled them out anyway.

An analysis of the documentation on pregnant women by a female physician, she says, indicate that there were no vaccine trials conducted to determine whether or not the vaccines were safe during pregnancy or breast feeding. All emergency use authorization excluded pregnant women, she notes, and no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use during pregnancy. Yet, many health organizations have strongly advocated that pregnant women get the shots.

One released Pfizer document – which lists 21 categories of people who were excluded from the first all phases of the Pfizer human trials – specifically excluded "women who are pregnant and breast feeding."

In the French rat study, the researchers concluded the vaccine had no adverse effects. However, the limited period of study precluded observation of any long-term impact.

And significantly, Wolf points out, a disclaimer disclosed that the researchers were employed by Pfizer or owned Pfizer or BioNTech stock.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

