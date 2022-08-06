Trump-DeSantis 2024? Sure, but this must happen first

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries.

Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.

After Tuesday's GOP primaries, this is now 100% the Trump "America First" Republican Party. Trump won. Establishment RINOS lost. The D.C. swamp lost. The "deep state" lost. You won't hear that in the media.

Secondly, I love what Lake's victory represents. The media ignore the fact that the McCain brand is now finished in Arizona ... while the Bush brand is finished in Texas and Florida. Within days, the Cheney brand is finished in Wyoming. And although he isn't running this year, Sen. Mitt Romney is finished as well. I'm on vacation in Utah right now. Romney is the most hated Republican in the history of Utah. He will never run again.

All these famous Republicans have ruined their political careers and legacies with their insane "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

What explains their bizarre hatred and obsession with Trump? Trump is the best thing to ever happen to the GOP. These losers are either bitter and jealous of his success and popularity within the GOP, or they represent the D.C. swamp and are scared to death that Trump is killing the goose that laid the golden egg (they won't be able to get rich by ripping off the taxpayers anymore) – or both.

Finally, I must ask the question no one in the media will:

Is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott clueless? I was a huge Scott fan. I loved the fact that a black conservative could be elected in a Southern state (South Carolina). I believed Tim Scott was the future of the GOP.

Then days ago, Scott made the worst decision of his career. He endorsed Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, perhaps the worst RINO ever. I'm a lifelong Republican conservative. No one can question my GOP credentials. And I despise Murkowski. She is a female Romney. Everything she says offends me. She is worse than a Democrat. With every vote, she does damage to the GOP brand.

Tim Scott just badly damaged his political career. What was he thinking?

Now to Trump-DeSantis. I just sent out a poll to my 20,000-fan mailing list. I asked a simple question: Who do you support for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination? I gave no options. I just left it up to 20,000 people to tell me what they think.

Ninety-five percent picked Trump. Five percent picked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What does my poll indicate? DeSantis is fantastic. He is the best governor in America. He is my personal favorite governor ever. But he will not be the GOP nominee in 2024. To say otherwise is pure fantasy.

Trump is the 2024 GOP nominee – PERIOD. An overwhelming percentage of Republican voters understand only one man can clean up Biden's disaster and put the U.S. economy back on track: Donald J. Trump.

But there was an asterisk to the respondents of my poll. Almost every person that picked Trump added (without my asking) they wanted DeSantis as the VP. The conclusion? Trump/DeSantis is the perfect ticket. Almost every Republican wants it.

But there is a problem: Trump cannot run with DeSantis. DeSantis is disqualified by the rules of the Electoral College. As I understand it, two candidates cannot run from the same state, or your ticket loses the electoral votes of that state (for either president or VP). No Republican can ever afford to give up the valuable electoral votes of Florida.

No one seems to know this. So, I'm making sure everyone knows this problem before they are shocked and disappointed. Trump is precluded by the rules of the Electoral College from running with DeSantis.

Unless ...

Trump gives up his Florida residency. Which is easy, but costly. If Trump registers to vote in New Jersey, everything changes. Yes, Trump's income taxes will go way up, but if Trump switches his legal residency from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster, his New Jersey mansion and golf club, we all get the 2024 dream ticket of Trump-DeSantis.

Not only do we win the election with the perfect ticket to supercharge the economy and save us from COVID-19 insanity forevermore (no more masks, vaccine mandates or lockdowns), along with four more years of Trump dismantling the D.C. swamp, but we set up eight years of President Ron DeSantis from 2028 to 2036.

So, there's the solution. If we all want Trump-DeSantis, that's the only way to make it happen and save the nation we all love.

