Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll

Almost half of voters would support former president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:20pm
(photo courtesy DonaldJTrump.com)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.

Forty-seven percent of voters would support Trump and 42% would support Biden in the 2024 presidential election if they were the nominees, the poll conducted by Emerson College showed. Eight percent would support someone else and 3% are undecided, according to the findings.

Trump leads Biden nationwide as well, with a similar lead of 46% to 43%. Biden holds a 40% job approval rating across the nation, the poll found.

Read the full story ›

