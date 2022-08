(ELECTION CENTRAL) – The third day of speeches and discussion panels at CPAC Texas 2022 will wrap up with former President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker finishing out the event on Saturday evening around 6:30 pm ET.

Aside from Trump, Saturday will also feature speeches and panels from Nigel Farage, Jenny Beth Martin, Jesse Kelly, Ric Grenell, and Glenn Beck, among others.

