Tucker: 'Craziest possible time to send an 82-year-old narcissist to Taiwan'

Carlson says U.S. 'not ready' for war with China

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:09am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a news conference Jan. 17, 2019 (video screenshot)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday evening for going to Taiwan, citing his belief that America’s “weakened” military can’t “win a war against China.”

“This is exactly the wrong time, the craziest possible time, to send an 82-year-old narcissist to Taiwan,” Carlson said. “The U.S. has never been less ready for war, particularly for a war with China. The Biden administration has done everything it can to make certain we are not ready for a war with China, or even with the Taliban. Biden has, since the day he took office, politicized and weakened the United States military systematically to the point we are not going to win a war against China.”

Carlson lambasted Pelosi for her seeming disregard for potential consequences. A Chinese commentator suggested shooting down Pelosi’s plane if she did visit Taiwan, and China has threatened to act against Taiwan.

“This is lunacy,” Carlson said. “Nancy Pelosi clearly, you just saw the tape, has no understanding of what she’s doing or what might happen if she does it. No one wants to say it out loud but the truth is she can’t know, because like Kamala Harris, she’s never even been in a bar fight.”

“She has no understanding of violence or its consequences,” Carlson continued. “There are consequences, including the potential deaths of millions of people.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

