Twitter suspension of Libs of TikTok is blatant 'double standard,' Sen. Blackburn says



[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen

The Daily Signal

Twitter has suspended the Libs of TikTok account, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn says that only further highlights the social media platform’s double standard.

“Time and again, we’ve witnessed Big Tech’s double standard against conservatives,” Blackburn, R-Tenn., told The Daily Signal in an email Tuesday. “The Ayatollah is allowed on Twitter without question, but conservatives who hold up a mirror to the left’s agenda get suspended for ‘misinformation.’”

Libs of TikTok has gained international attention for sharing the radical left’s videos posted on the social media platform TikTok. The posts often highlight the radical nature of the left’s view on issues such as the transgender movement.

TRENDING: Winners and losers from the Ukraine war

Libs of TikTok, which is run by Chaya Raichik of Brooklyn, N.Y., has 1.3 million followers on Twitter.

On Saturday night, Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satirical news website the Babylon Bee, tweeted that “Libs of TikTok has been locked out for ‘hateful conduct.’”

Libs of TikTok has been locked out for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/VsM3q5NnbD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 28, 2022

Libs of TikTok won’t be allowed to post or share content for seven days. It’s not clear which post Twitter found to be “hateful conduct,” but the suspension follows a post containing an audio recording of a telephone conversation that indicates Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., performs “’gender-affirming’ hysterectomies on minors, including 16-year-olds and ‘younger kids.’”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Signal.

?BREAKING EXCLUSIVE REPORT? .@ChildrensNatl admits in damning audio recording that they do “gender affirming” hysterectomies on minors including 16-year-olds and “younger kids” Full story here: https://t.co/NLtLoew2lT pic.twitter.com/Izt8sGMgTX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

As heard in the audio, someone representing Libs of TikTok calls Children’s National Hospital and says her 16-year-old child is interested in a “gender-affirming hysterectomy.” She’s told by a hospital employee that “all different type of age groups … come in for [hysterectomies].”

A Children’s National Hospital spokesperson previously told The Daily Signal the hospital does not perform “gender-affirming surgeries” on minors.

“In the case of Libs of TikTok, the only investigation that should occur is an investigation into the hospital that admitted they are performing ‘gender-affirming’ hysterectomies on minors,” Blackburn said.

Facebook suspended the Libs of TikTok account about a week before Twitter’s suspension.

“You can’t use Facebook or Messenger because your account, or activity on it, didn’t follow our Community Standards,” Facebook said. “We have already reviewed this decision, and it can’t be reversed.”

Facebook just suspended our account. No reason given. pic.twitter.com/Siu3sTWtZZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

The following day, Aug. 18, Libs of TikTok Tweeted that “Facebook is telling us that they did not suspend our account. We have no access though and are locked out. Looks like it might be an ‘error.’ We should be back up and running soon.”

The Libs of TikTok Facebook account does appear to back up and running. Facebook did not respond to The Daily Signal’s request for comment.

The brief suspension from Facebook followed Libs of TikTok sharing a video from Boston Children’s Hospital discussing “gender-affirming hysterectomies” for children. A Boston Children’s Hospital spokesperson told Fox News the hospital did not perform surgeries on people younger than 18.

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Libs of TikTok says bluntly: “Twitter suspended me for telling the truth.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!