Western country bans fake women from women's prisons

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) -- Biologically male prisoners who identify as transgender will no longer be housed in women’s jails in the United Kingdom, according to a new policy from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab's new policy will also give the government the power to remove any transgender prisoners from UK prisons and move them to correctional facilities that coincide with their genitals.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said, "Having reviewed the arrangements in July, the Justice Secretary directed changes so transgender prisoners with male genitalia are not housed with other biologically born women in the female prison estate, unless specifically signed off by a Minister." Adding, "Once confirmed by the new Government in September, it would be implemented as soon as possible."

Read the full story ›