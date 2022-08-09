A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Western country bans fake women from women's prisons

'Prisoners with male genitalia are not housed with other biologically born women in the female prison estate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2022 at 8:32pm
(Photo by Acedibwai on Unsplash)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) -- Biologically male prisoners who identify as transgender will no longer be housed in women’s jails in the United Kingdom, according to a new policy from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab's new policy will also give the government the power to remove any transgender prisoners from UK prisons and move them to correctional facilities that coincide with their genitals.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said, "Having reviewed the arrangements in July, the Justice Secretary directed changes so transgender prisoners with male genitalia are not housed with other biologically born women in the female prison estate, unless specifically signed off by a Minister." Adding, "Once confirmed by the new Government in September, it would be implemented as soon as possible."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Western country bans fake women from women's prisons
