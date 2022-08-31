U.K. denies advising against COVID shot for pregnant women



British health officials stated Wednesday that their COVID vaccine advice for pregnant women has not changed, insisting that an updated government safety report was misinterpreted.

The document, "Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech", seems to clearly state that the government is advising that pregnant and breast-feeding women should not take the COVID-19 vaccine because their safety could not be guaranteed.

Updated Aug. 16, the document states: "Sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time."

The government report says that because of the rapid development of the vaccine – in about one-fifth the minimal time in which previous vaccines were developed – there is an "absence of reproductive toxicity data."

A U.K. Department of Health spokesperson told Britain's MailOnline news site that the "government, clinical and independent advice has not changed."

"Covid vaccines are safe and highly effective both for pregnant women and for those who are breastfeeding," the statement said.

"This is backed by extensive real-world data, including global analysis outside of clinical trials and in healthcare settings. We are doing everything we can to encourage eligible women to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and their babies from Covid."

The government apparently is arguing that the report was originally published in December 2020, before the vaccine was approved and had been tested on pregnant women. Since then, independent studies on more than 315,000 women have have shown, the government claims, that there is no increased risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, congenital abnormalities or health problems in babies.

However, a spike in severe adverse events among pregnant women coinciding with the vaccine rollout in 2021 has shown up in Department of Defense data and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database run by the FDA and the CDC, according to analyses by medical scientists.

Dr. James Thorp, a maternal-fetal medicine expert who is among the physicians calling for a ban on the mRNA vaccines, said the VAERS database shows the COVID vaccines "are associated with increases in menstrual disorders, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal malformations, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal cardiac arrhythmias, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal vascular malperfusion abnormalities, abnormal fetal surveillance testing, abnormal fetal growth patterns, placental thrombosis, and fetal death."

Thorp told the Epoch Times he verified his analysis with a Department of Defense statistical consultant who has requested anonymity.

Vaccinologist Dr. Robert Malone, who holds patents for his development of the mRNA platform behind the vaccines, told the Epoch Times that "the absence of adequate data and testing of safety during pregnancy, have resulted in avoidable reproductive and fetal toxicities."

The new VAERS data and analyses, he said, "demonstrate that both reproductive-aged mothers and their infants have been damaged by accepting unlicensed, inadequately tested, emergency use authorized genetic vaccines."

