U.N. fires top official for criticizing lethal Islamic Jihad rocket barrage on Israel

Not the first employee to lose job for factual observations of conflict

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:35pm
(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- A senior United Nations official lost her job after condemning the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for "indiscriminate rocket fire" against Israel in the recent flareup between Israel and the Gaza-based terrorist group.

Sarah Muscroft served as the head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory before losing her position.

Muscroft's public rebuke of the PIJ rocket fire had noted that the safety of all civilians is "paramount."

