A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.N. peacekeeping rotations to resume in Mali after month-long suspension

Foreign soldiers had been accused of entering country without permission

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2022 at 4:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mali (video screenshot)

Mali (video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – Troop rotations by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali will resume on Monday, a mission spokesperson said on Saturday, one month after Malian authorities suspended them and accused foreign soldiers of entering the country without permission.

Mali's ruling junta suspended troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission on July 14 after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in the country without permission. Ivory Coast denied this.

It said they would resume following discussions with representatives from the mission, known as MINUSMA, about how to coordinate troop deployments.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







FBI concludes Alec Baldwin must have pulled trigger in 'Rust' shooting
Judge Roy Moore vindicated, wins $8.2 million defamation lawsuit
Crime-ridden blue city will divert some cops from neighborhoods to protect movie sets
Border town mayor tells Dem-run city leaders to suck it up after complaining over a few migrant buses
How Wisconsin Supreme Court is returning state to normalcy after 2020 election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×