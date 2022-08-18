U.N. recruited 110,000 'information warriors' to police internet

The United Nations recruited 110,000 "digital first responders" during the pandemic to battle "misinformation" on social media platforms and internet forums, according to the global body's communications director.

The U.N.'s Melissa Fleming made the disclosure in an October 2020 episode of a World Economic Forum podcast called "Seeking a Cure for the Infodemic." But Fleming's remarks resurfaced Thursday on Twitter.

"So far, we've recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of 'digital first-responders' in those spaces where misinformation travels," she said.

On Wednesday, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Children’s Health Defense Fund were shut down, the Gateway Pundit reported. CHD has filed a lawsuit against the parent company Meta that charges Facebook has colluded with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to censor COVID "misinformation."

With nearly a half-million followers for the two pages combined, Kennedy's organization has been a leading critic of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy's book "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health" was a No. 1 bestseller.

CHD noted the deplatforming came after the CDC "quietly walked back many of their previous COVID-19 policies that CHD has criticized since the beginning of the pandemic."

There's "no clear indication of why Facebook and Instagram chose to deplatform us at this time," CHD said, "but the timing dovetails with our ongoing censorship lawsuit against Facebook."

In an appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court on July 29, CHD provided CDC-produced documents the agency shared with Facebook that contained what the CDC considered misinformation.

Titled "COVID Vaccine Misinformation: Hot Topics," the CDC documents asked tech giants to "be on the lookout" for various "misinformation," including on the topics of COVID-19 vaccine shedding, VAERS reports and spike protein data.

"Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies," Kennedy said in a statement. "Our constitutional framers recognized this peril of government censorship. We don’t need a First Amendment to protect popular or government approved speech. They incorporated the First Amendment specifically to protect free expression of dissenting opinions. They understood that a government that can silence its critics has license for every atrocity."

