A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. green group reschedules Israel trips it canceled under pressure

Sierra Club apologized following outrage from Jewish organizations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The Dead Sea in Israel (Photo by juliana souza on Unsplash)

The Dead Sea in Israel (Photo by juliana souza on Unsplash)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Five months after canceling its planned trips to Israel, and then — following outrage from Jewish organizations — apologizing days later and saying the trips would be reinstated, the Sierra Club has quietly posted a new excursion to Israel for next year.

Called “Natural and Historical Highlights of Israel,” the two-week trip in March 2023 will include many of the same activities the Sierra Club offered before activists convinced the environmental nonprofit to cancel two Israel outings. The trip will feature snorkeling, bird watching, nights on a kibbutz and a visit to Tel Aviv.

Participants will also meet with Palestinians working on conservation to hear “first-hand about their daily and ongoing challenges,” according to the itinerary that was posted Friday. The itinerary also lists a visit to the Arava Institute, which brings Israelis, Palestinians, Jordanians and students from around the world together for environmental studies and research, and whose motto is “Nature knows no political borders.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iraq's 'Garden of Eden,' parched by drought, is now 'like a desert'
U.S. green group reschedules Israel trips it canceled under pressure
Netanyahu's new autobiography 'Bibi: My Story' scheduled for fall release
Scientists and the Hemsworth brothers want to resurrect extinct tigers
Do these Hebrew poems predate creation of the Gutenberg Bible?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×