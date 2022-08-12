U.S. Postal Service announces price spikes on shipping for holiday season

(DAILY WIRE) – Sending packages to loved ones during the holidays just got more expensive, as the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced it is raising prices on postage for many of its services in time for the holiday season.

USPS announced the decision Wednesday. The changes are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year reorganization strategy to achieve financial stability. The rate changes go into effect on October 2, and will last until January 22, 2023. USPS says that the temporary rate hikes are similar to previous rate hikes that help the USPS cover additional handling costs during the holidays, the peak season for postal service deliveries.

“The United States Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season,” USPS said in a statement. “This temporary rate adjustment is similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season."

