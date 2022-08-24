A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. professor claims Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing

'Israel has taken a very strong position against reviving the Iran nuclear agreement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie last week may have been orchestrated by the Mossad, suggested Nader Hashemi, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, in a Saturday interview with Negar Mortazavi, host of the Iran Podcast.

Questioning the timing of the attack, Hashemi highlighted what he believed to be two possible explanations.

Hashemi said that one possibility is that Iran wanted to take vengeance on the United States for the 2020 assassination of IRGC general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike at Baghdad Airport.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Want to buy Paul Pelosi's wrecked Porsche?
'Third rail of politics': Trains running on Sabbath ignite anger in Israel
U.S. professor claims Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed militants in Syria
State's biggest school district implements mask mandate for entire school year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×