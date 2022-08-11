A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
U.S. to send warships through Taiwan Straight 'in the coming days'

'We will continue to stand by our allies and partners'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:26pm
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan transits the South China Sea with the guided missile destroyer USS Halsey and the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh in the Strait of Malacca, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

(DAILY WIRE) – U.S. Navy officials said Monday that warships would continue sailing through the Taiwan Strait in the coming days despite the Chinese Communist Party conducting several missile exercises around the island after the recent visit from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The U.S. Naval Institute reports that the military would conduct “freedom of navigation operations” in the Indo-Pacific waters. Such visits recognize international law, allowing vessels to pass through foreign states safely.

“We will continue to stand by our allies and partners,” Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters at a press conference Monday. “So even as China tries to kind of chip away at the status quo, our policy is to maintain the status quo of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which frankly is what I think most of the countries in the region would prefer.”

Read the full story ›

