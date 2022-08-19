Ukraine warns Russia may cut Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from power grid

(FOX NEWS) – Ukraine’s nuclear power agency Energoatom on Friday warned that it believes Russia is looking to cut the Zaporizhzhia plant off from the nation’s power grid as concerns continue to mount over a potential nuclear catastrophe.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since March, but operations have remained under the control of Ukrainian officials as shelling and fighting continues to threaten Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

"There is information that the Russian occupation forces are planning to shut down the power blocks and disconnect them from the power supply lines to the Ukrainian power system in the near future," Energoatom said in a Friday statement, first reported Reuters.

