University professor charged with murder of 18-year-old student

Allegedly began shooting after an argument with someone else

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:14pm
Anna Jones

Anna Jones

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Law enforcement arrested and charged Richard Sigman, a professor at the University of West Georgia, with murdering an incoming freshman on Saturday.

Carrollton police announced that Sigman “has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, age 18, of Carrollton.”

Sigman allegedly shot Jones (pictured) after getting into an argument with someone at a local restaurant called Leopoldo’s.

