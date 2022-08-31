'Unscientific nonsense': Nobel-winning biologist shreds trans 'madness'

Many politicians these days, mostly Democrats and other leftists, are enamored with the transgender ideology: that boys can be turned into girls and girls into boys with life-altering chemicals and body-mutilating surgeries.

But it's "madness."

That's the opinion of Christiane Nusslein-Volhard, a Nobel Price-winning German developmental biologist.

It's also "unscientific" and "nonsense."

TRENDING: Outrageous! Person chosen to lead 87,000 new IRS agents will make your blood boil

The New American reported on the comments which originally came in an interview with the German magazine EMMA, and were translated.

"All mammals have two sexes, and man is a mammal," she said. "There’s the one sex that produces the eggs, has two X chromosomes. That’s called female. And there’s the other one that makes the sperm, has an X and a Y chromosome. That’s called male."

The scientist, 79, won the Nobel in 1995 in Physiology or Medicine, and has some expertise in this area.

The report said she explained, "While there are animals that produce both sperm and eggs, such as snails, and thus can create offspring without having to mate, this 'does not change the fact that there are two germ cells, eggs and sperm, and therefore two sexes.'"

She noted Sven Lehmann, Germany's "Commissioner for the Acceptance of Sexual and Gender Diversity," claimed believing in two genders is "unscientific" but in that opinion, he's "unscientific."

"Perhaps Herr Lehmann missed the basic course in biology," the report said she responded.

There is variation within sexes, she confirms, as there are "very 'feminine" men and very 'masculine' women." That that has to do with culture, hormone levels and other things.

But she confirmed gender is "built into every single chromosome in the human body" and cannot be changed.

She explained, "How you feel can be changed by social and psychological circumstances. But not biological sex. Wherever science is really practiced, this is also completely indisputable."

"Interventions," including surgeries, are serious and irreversible, she noted.

"But the hormones also add something to the body that is not intended there," she said, citing both physical and psychological changes.

"The body cannot handle it well in the long run. Every hormone you take has side effects. Taking hormones is inherently dangerous," she said in the report.

And her government's agenda of letting children as young as 14 choose their gender?

"Madness," she said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!