A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The untold story of Steve McQueen: How the 'king of cool' met the 'King of Kings'

'It was indeed Billy Graham's Bible, he was holding onto, maybe reading it' before the died

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2022 at 4:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Steve McQueen stars in 1968's 'Bullitt.' (Courtesy Solar Productions)

Steve McQueen drives in a famous car-chase scene in 1968's 'Bullitt.' (Courtesy Solar Productions)

(CBN NEWS) -- PHOENIX, Arizona – Nearly 40 years after his death, acting legend Steve McQueen is still often referred to as the "King of Cool." His style and movies have proved to be timeless hits in each generation, but one story about McQueen slipped through the cracks – his salvation.

His rags-to-riches life story still fascinates fans, new and old. But one chapter of that story is rarely shared. Now there's a powerful new film about his life and what finally led him to choose Christ.

McQueen overcame many hardships to become the Hollywood "boy wonder" of the 1960s and 1970s.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'You see a lot of dead people': Migrants bused to D.C. reveal horrors of coming to U.S.
Average young adult finally takes car into shop – after 8th warning light!
They'rrre GRAPE! Daily bowl of grapes can add years to your life and keep Alzheimer's away
J.K. Rowling told 'You're next' after wishing fellow author Rushdie well after stabbing
The untold story of Steve McQueen: How the 'king of cool' met the 'King of Kings'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×