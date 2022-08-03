A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Most voters think Dems pounded economy 'straight into the ground'

Majority of likely midterm voters don't buy Biden's recession denial

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published August 3, 2022 at 7:42pm
Joe Biden tells a news reporter to 'Read the polls, Jack' on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Video screenshot)

President Biden has gone to great lengths to deflect blame for the economic downturn, including redefining the term "recession."

Nevertheless, a majority of likely voters place the blame squarely on the Democrats, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

The respondents were asked if they agreed with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's statement late last month: "Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground."

Overall, 59% of the 1,000 likely voters surveyed between July 28-31 said they agreed with McConnell's statement while 35% disagreed.

Rasmussen noted that, as expected, 85% of Republicans at least somewhat agree, along with 57% of unaffiliated voters.

But 38% of Democratic voters also agree that their party ran the economy "straight into the ground."

Biden and his administration have insisted that the country is not in a "recession," despite the two consecutive quarters of negative growth, which is the commonly accepted definition.

But the poll found 62% believe the economy is in a recession, and 47% of Democrats say the same.

Are Democrats solely responsible for destroying the U.S. economy?

And, looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections in November, 91% overall see the economy and inflation as crucial issues.

Rasmussen pointed out that likely voters with incomes of more than $200,000 annually – who "often side with Democrats on cultural issues" – agree the economy will be central this fall.

Art Moore
