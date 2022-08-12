A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Walgreens is offering up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid shortage

New hires required to stay for at least 1 year to receive bonus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2022 at 2:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Pharmacists are in such high demand that Walgreens is offering a hefty signing bonus of up to $75,000.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that typically Walgreen signing bonuses are around $30,000 or $50,000. But due to pandemic-related staffing challenges, the signing bonus can be up to $75,000 in certain markets across the U.S.

"This is one of many steps to address pharmacy staffing in some areas, in order to best meet the needs of our customers and patients, as well as recognizing our current pharmacy staff for their hard work and dedication," Walgreens said in a statement to Fox News.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DC mayor begs for National Guard help with migrant 'crisis'
600,000 barrels of oil output shut at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms after pipeline outage
Countries ditching U.S. dollar to avoid sanctions
TikTok's connections to Chinese propaganda documented
Ford announces 17% price increase of electric truck
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×