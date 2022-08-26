Is Warner Bros. ditching wokeness and embracing 'Middle America'?

(RED STATE) – All the clues have pointed toward Warner Bros. stepping away from the leftist infection that has plagued it and so many other corporations and studios for some time. Thanks to some angry former HBO Max executives, we’ve got confirmation that the house of Bugs Bunny is pushing away the disease that has destroyed a laundry list of franchises.

According to Deadline, 14 percent of the staff was laid off on WB’s streaming service, HBO Max. Those laid off include a lot of VPs: "Overall, 14% of staff — about 70 people — are being laid off Monday, the vast majority of them on the Max side. That includes in Max Non-Fiction Originals, International, Acquisitions, Casting and previously reported Live-Action Family Originals, which are all being either scaled back significantly or essentially eliminated, leading to the departure of the bulk of the the staffs, led by Jennifer O’Connell EVP, Non-Fiction & Live-Action Family Originals for HBO Max; Jennifer Kim, SVP, International Originals for HBO Max; Michael Quigley, EVP of Content Acquisitions at HBO Max; and Linda Lowy, EVP Casting for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV."

Some of these people who were laid off were pretty loyal to radical leftism and woke culture, and naturally, the firings are being painted with racist intent.

