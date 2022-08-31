WATCH: Nikki Haley promises 'grenade' will be thrown at officials over tax document 'leak'

By Harold Hutchison

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York over the leak of a tax document during a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

“Stand for America has a newsletter they put out every day and what we’re seeing is all of a sudden, we get notified that our donors are gonna get leaked to the press, which is a state tax violation and a federal tax violation if that happens,” Haley told Fox News host Dana Perino. “It is leaked, we look at the last page from what Politico provided and it has the New York state attorney general’s office stamp on it. So that office leaked it to the press. And so now we are basically saying we’re not going to cry about this, we’re not gonna whine about this, we’re going to fight this.”

Politico published a report based on an unredacted tax return from Haley’s organization Friday. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed that the document bears a stamp from the Charities Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Haley demanded action from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We are filing a lawsuit against the New York state attorney general’s office, we are going to Merrick Garland and saying it is a federal tax crime and we want him to investigate that office. I’m not thinking he will do that, but we’re certainly going to make him answer for it,” Haley said. “What this means, Dana, is they’re trying to intimidate conservatives.”

Haley also noted other investigations by James that were allegedly politically motivated.

“I will say every conservative out there, if you are tired of seeing how they are weaponizing government and tired of seeing what they did to President Trump and tired of seeing what they’ve done to the NRA and to our pro-life groups, join us and unite in this fight,” Haley said.

The NRA won a legal victory in March when a court ruled that James could not seek dissolution of the gun-rights organization. James pressured Google to censor search results to not list crisis pregnancy centers in June.

“We’re not going to take it anymore. You don’t see leaks coming out of the ACLU, you don’t see leaks coming out of Planned Parenthood,” Haley told Perino. “You only see these things happening to conservatives they perceive to be a threat.”

Haley vowed action in response to the leak.

“The idea that New York state attorney general can violate state law, can turn around and violate federal tax law, I mean, there is no excuse whatsoever for this lawlessness and that’s what we are seeing coming out of these liberal government entities that decide they’ll decide who needs to be blown up and who doesn’t,” Haley said. “Well, you know, we are not going to throw cotton balls at them, we’re gonna throw a grenade and we’re gonna make sure they know enough is enough.”

James did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

