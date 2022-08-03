'How weak can our president be?': Hannity tears into Biden for not backing Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped President Joe Biden Tuesday evening over the handling of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“It was only last week that the president of China humiliated Joe Biden and they were bragging about it, lecturing Biden, threatening Biden,” Hannity said. “Joe should’ve pressed President Xi on the origins of COVID, China’s unfair trade practices, certainly intellectual property theft, their oppression against the minority Uighurs and the Chinese fighter jets flying in Taiwan’s airspace every other day, along with talk of reunification which is a takeover of Taiwan. … Again, ask yourself, why is Biden and the White House not standing by Pelosi, why are they buckling under the pressure to China?”

WATCH:

Pelosi faced threats for her planned visit to Taiwan, including a former editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times calling for her plane to be shot down in a Twitter post that was removed from the social media site.

“Why are there reports Biden didn’t want Pelosi to go?” Hannity asked. “You know, how weak can our president be? Even the far-left media mob is now slamming the Speaker, they are joining with Biden, they want Biden to continue to be weak. You’ve got Thomas Friedman, idiot that he is at the New York Times, writing a piece entitled ‘Why Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is utterly reckless.’ One former Obama NSC advisor saying Pelosi’s visit was not in America’s best interest.”

Friedman claimed Friday that China was helping defeat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

