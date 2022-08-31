White House spokeswoman insists illegals not 'walking' into U.S.

When Joe Biden took office, he immediately killed multiple border security programs that President Donald Trump had launched, the "Remain-in-Mexico" practice, the border wall construction and more.

The result was predictable. Thousands, no millions, of illegal aliens walked across America's southern border, creating a crisis there.

But now Biden's spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, insists they are NOT just walking into the U.S.

Wading then? Swimming? Riding in trucks?

TRENDING: Outrageous! Person chosen to lead 87,000 new IRS agents will make your blood boil

But definitely not "walking."

The Daily Mail explained in a report that her comments came in a "prickly back-and-forth with Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy."

"Doocy asked Jean-Pierre why unvaccinated migrants can come into the U.S. and stay, while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is banned from playing stateside due to his unvaccinated status," the report explained.

Jean-Pierre claimed it isn't that "simple."

Is White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre a serial liar? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"It's not just that people are walking across the border. We have a plan in place. This is not like switching the lights on. This is going to take a process. We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last administration," she charged.

Actually, illegal immigration was there while Donald Trump was president, but at a much lower volume than during Biden's tenure.

And Jean-Pierre claimed she couldn't discuss the Djokovic case because of privacy.

Djokovic will not be participating in this week's U.S. Open because he's declined to take the experimental COVID-19 shots, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't updated its policy, so it still bars unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the United States.

Doocy also "scoffed" at her claim migrants aren't walking into the U.S.

"Thousands of people are walking in in a day. Some of them turn themselves over, some of them – tens of thousands a week are not.," he said.

Actually video and still images of illegal aliens, from a wide range of nations around the world including those that sponsor terrorism, actually walking across the border are legion.

The Blaze reported just days ago the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the number of illegal aliens encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 "will not only overshadow last year's record-breaking totals, but constitute the highest number on record."

In 2020 there were 458,077 land border encounters, which exploded to 1,734,686 in 2021.

This year the total already has surpassed 1.9 million.

Those encounters between illegals and border patrol agents riding horse, on foot, or on trucks, almost always occur when the aliens walk across the southern border, or in the case of a border along a river route, wading across.

Biden has been accused by Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona of facilitating "an invasion of our sovereign borders of more than 4.2 million illegal aliens since January 2021."

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!