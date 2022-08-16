White teachers get fired first in major U.S. city

A new teachers' contract has been adopted in Minneapolis that builds "racism" into the process, allowing the district to fire, during cutbacks, white teachers with more seniority and retain minorities with lower seniority.

Alpha News confirmed the contract specifies that minority teachers "may be exempted from district-wide layoff(s) outside seniority order."

"Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing [reducing] a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population," the report said the agreement states.

The New York Post bluntly explained what that means: "Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs rather than white instructors with more seniority."

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune recently reported that about 60% of the district's students are non-white, while 16% of the district's tenured teachers are non-white.

The district excused its racist process as a method to correct "past discrimination."

The deal was "mutually" agreed to by the teachers' union and the district, a school official said.

But the report noted James Dickey, senior trial counsel at the Upper Midwest Law Center, warned there will be problems.

"The [collective bargaining agreement] … openly discriminates against white teachers based only on the color of their skin, and not their seniority or merit," he warned.

"Minneapolis teachers and taxpayers who oppose government-sponsored racism like this should stand up against it."

The Daily Mail reported the result of the race-preference scheme was unadulterated "fury."

The report said the contract is "causing outrage" because its procedures would have "white teachers laid off" in a system that prefers "teachers of color."

"The stipulation is part of a new agreement starting in spring 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools ending a two-week long teachers' strike," the report said.

And the report said the same racial preferences would be used in bringing back teachers who were laid off, if re-hiring occurs.

The report said, "The move was met with a swift backlash, with an economics professor branding it 'racism in action.'"

Public school reform activist Christopher Rufo noted on social media, "This is the inevitable endpoint of 'equity.'"

The report noted, "On Fox News' Hannity Monday night, contributors Leo Terrell and Clay Travis both hammered the agreement. Terrell, a civil rights attorney who is black, said: 'It's racist. It's discriminatory, it's illegal. It should be invalidated immediately. I read what the union says. They said they want students to have teachers that look like them. Wrong. The students need teachers who will educate them. Educate. Not what they look like!'"

The 1776 Project Pac, a conservative political action committee, described the deal as "Breathtakingly racist and outright unconstitutional."

Minneapolis was decimated just two years ago by the race riots that followed the George Floyd killing, at the hands of police, with hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to local businesses and infrastructure.

Those riots spread quickly across the United States, eventually damaging hundreds and hundreds of cities.

