'This is wild': Actress slammed for party featuring MAGA-like hats, 'Blue Lives Matter' shirt

Surprise birthday party for mom becomes political dynamite

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2022 at 8:12pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney excitedly shared she had thrown her mother a surprise hoedown for her 60th birthday and was quickly slammed for the customized "Make Sixty Great Again" hats donned by guests.

The 24-year-old actress was bewildered to learn that certain assertions were being made about her because of the clothing and accessories guests at her party chose to wear, some of which were intentionally made for the event.

Sweeney shared on her Twitter a heartfelt message, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement."

Read the full story ›

