Woman arrested after biting off bouncer's ear at nightclub

(YNET NEWS) -- An Israeli woman was arrested over the weekend for assault after allegedly biting off part of a nightclub bouncer's ear in Haifa.

Security told the police they declined to let the 36-year-old mother of two into the club as she made a commotion and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Speaking to Ynet, the bouncer said that after the initial ruckus, the woman calmed down and asked to speak to him, at which point she lunged at him and plunged her teeth into his ear, ripping a part of it.

Read the full story ›