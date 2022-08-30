A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman arrested after biting off bouncer's ear at nightclub

'Out of instinct, I immediately grabbed the bitten area'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2022 at 8:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by max leroy from Pixabay)

(Image by max leroy from Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- An Israeli woman was arrested over the weekend for assault after allegedly biting off part of a nightclub bouncer's ear in Haifa.

Security told the police they declined to let the 36-year-old mother of two into the club as she made a commotion and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Speaking to Ynet, the bouncer said that after the initial ruckus, the woman calmed down and asked to speak to him, at which point she lunged at him and plunged her teeth into his ear, ripping a part of it.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pastor of megachurch steps aside due to inappropriate relationship with woman
'Lying': Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for denying anyone 'walks over' border
Top FBI agent quits amid claims he shielded Hunter Biden from probe
Woman arrested after biting off bouncer's ear at nightclub
Meet the American who wrote 'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×