Woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Usually wraps tresses in cloth sling to prevent neck strain, dragging

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 11:52am
Asha Mandela, world's longest hair (video screenshot)

(UPI) – The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet.

Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.

Mandela, who lives in Clermont, said she first started growing her locks when she moved to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago more than 40 years ago.

