Yanked! School district pulls dozens of books including 'Gender Queer,' 'Two Boys Kissing'

Utah’s largest school district has removed 52 books from its library for alleged inappropriate content and plans to investigate another 32, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Alpine School District in northern Utah County is removing the books following an internal audit sparked by parental complaints, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The school board will formally inspect the first 52 books after drafting guidance on how to do so and then will inspect the other 32.

“We’ve not had a book burning or anything,” Alpine spokesperson David Stephenson told the outlet. “But we are being proactive with the ones we’ve heard concerns about.”

Books that have been removed include “Gender Queer,” a memoir on gender identity that includes “the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes,” and “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide For Teens,” which discusses “dealing with queerphobia, and having safe sex,” The Sale Lake Tribune reported. Other books taken from the library shelves include “Two Boys Kissing,” a story of two boys trying to break the Guinness World Record for kissing, and the memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue” which describes the experience of a black queer boy growing up.

The Utah State Board of Education approved a policy in July that provides guidance to schools on how to review books that are flagged for “sensitive content,” according to a press release. Only students, parents of students and campus employees can request a review, and when books are under review, they are to be revoked from library shelves.

“Districts and charter schools will now use the model policy to develop a systematic process and timeframe for reviewing all school library materials using a sensitive materials rubric to ensure compliance with Utah law,” the Utah State Board of Education press release said.

The Utah State Board of Education and Alpine School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

