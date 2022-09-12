12 days in hell: Google still effectively 'DEPLATFORMING' WND!

Don't use Google anymore. WND seems to be the only website in the whole world they won't let you get to – by using Google's website. They have put up a scary notice BEFORE you actually arrive the site. It reads: "Warning – visiting this web site may harm your computer!"

However, if you read down a few lines, Google says, "For detailed information about the problems we found, visit Google's Safe Browsing diagnostic page for this site."

When you do that, Google gives WND a clean bill of health: "No unsafe content found." Yet they stop you in your tracks from proceeding to your destination – the internet's first independent Christian news website.

So what is Google really up to? First they blocked all ads to WND a few months ago, depriving us of revenues we depended on for more than 25 years. Obviously they want to impede traffic to the site. Maybe this presages deplatforming us, though as far as I know, NOBODY has yet been deplatformed by Google. But we have been effectively deplatformed by this action.

"Return to the previous page and pick another result," advises Google to readers seeking WND. "Try another search to find what you're looking for. Or you can continue to https://www.wnd.com/ at your own risk. For detailed information about the problems we found, visit Google's Safe Browsing diagnostic page for this site," Google advises.

Here's my advice: Use another search engine. It's about time Google was supplanted as No. 1. They're nothing but radical police. This week they denied Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's new site, from the Google Play app store. Why? How? They said it "doesn't do enough to block threats and incitement of violence." Yeah, they sure are sticklers for blocking "incitement to violence" at Google.

No, they don't like WND because we were the first Christian news site, as well as the first independent news site of any kind. We were the first online news organization in the world to be allowed into the Senate Press Gallery – and we had to threaten to sue them when at first they refused. We were also the first to have Chuck Norris as an exclusive columnist. I used to keep a list of what WND did first. I wish I could remember them all after over 25 years.

While the blacklisting continues now for 12 days, WND is simultaneously receiving a flood of reader reports that subscribers to WND's email news alerts are finding our emails being redirected to their spam folders! Even when subscribers take the time to designate that WND's emails are not spam, our emails continue to go to their spam folder, many have told us. For some readers, the live links to various stories on WND's news alerts are now also dead – so the recipients can't click through to read the news stories being presented.

Once Google designated WND as "harmful to your computer," the various email providers took the cue from Google and ceased delivering our emails to subscribers – because they're "unsafe."

Google has attacking WND for many years, starting back in 2014, before it targeted other conservative and Christian and pro-life websites. The attacks continued until last November when Google permanently de-monetized WND, seriously impacting the advertising revenue on which we long relied.

Why are they doing all this to WND? We don't have to imagine. Google makes it perfectly clear what it considers "dangerous," "derogatory," "misrepresentative," "unreliable" and "harmful" – those are Google's words – about WND.

"We do not allow content that incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization."

You get the picture. They are so "tolerant" they can be a little annoying.

Of course, it's not just Google. YouTube (owned by Google) has also permanently de-monetized WND's channel, Facebook has seriously suppressed our traffic for years, something Facebook's reps have even admitted to us. Amazon killed our book and movie division through monopolistic strategies too. And Microsoft calls us names on its opening page ("WorldNetDaily: Fake news website"). It's not just Big Tech; it should be called Big Bad Tech.

But we get a little livid when the biggest search engine in the world tells our readers who are trying to visit our site are turned away. Again, this latest full-bore assault on WND has being going on for 12 days.

