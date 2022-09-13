1,300 N.Y. Times workers staying home because of one thing Biden has done

The pandemic largely is over, and many of the millions of workers who worked from their family rooms or kitchens during that time are back in the office at least for part of their work weeks.

But more than 1,300 employees of the New York Times say they won't do that. And their reason is inflation that has been allowed under Joe Biden's economic policies.

It would mean they would have to spend more money on "gas, mass transit, clothing and lunches," according to a report in the New York Post.

The situation is that the workers are negotiating new contracts, and the insistence by the company that they return to their offices for several days of the work week isn't going well.

TRENDING: 'Troubling clue' emerges about Biden's 'secret' election-takeover plan

The Post report calls the dispute "bitter" and said 1,316 workers "had signed a pledge not to return to the office."

That's 879 News Guild members plus others from the Times Tech Guild and the Wirecutter.

Tom Coffey, a 25-year veteran editor, told the Post, "People are livid."

The reaction came after the corporation told workers to return to the office this week. Coffey said forcing employees to be in the office during a period of high inflation will cost them too much.

Under Biden's leadership, inflation was 9.1% earlier this summer, and 8.5% and 8.3% in July and August.

The Times, through a spokesman, said there isn't a set number of days required for employees to be in the office, and it is up to individual departments.

But, he said, "We continue to believe that a hybrid work environment best suits the New York Times at this moment."

The news workers contract expired in 2021, and most recently offered was a 4% raise. The workers are insisting on an 8% raise plus another 5% or so for inflation.

A Times official told The Post: "We respect the rights of our colleagues in the Guild to make their voices heard. We’re actively working with the NYT NewsGuild to reach a collective bargaining agreement that financially rewards our journalists for their contributions to the success of The Times, is fiscally responsible as the company remains in a growth mode, and continues to take into account the industry landscape."

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!