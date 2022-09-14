14 Mao quotes that have influenced Democrats

In 1980, my father-in-law, Alfonso, gave me the little red book of "Quotations frm Mao Tse-Tung" as published by the Peking Press in 1972.

Alfonso was Hispanic, the owner (with his wife) of the Mexico Inn. He was a self-educated chef and one of my heroes. Alfonso's picture hangs on my wall of heroes in my home office. His advice was to know your enemy – and he considered Chinese, Russians and Communists to be the enemy he saw infiltrating the Hispanic community in America in 1980, through the Democratic Party.

Mao was the founder of the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP. He killed millions upon millions of Chinese who disagreed with Chinese Communists. Millions. Some estimates are that the CCP killed as many as 60 million fellow Chinese citizens who disagreed with the Communist Party. Dissent, freedom of speech, freedom of thought, were not allowed. The Party rewrote the Chinese history that was taught to children to demonize the regimes that proceeded Mao's ascendancy. The CCP was/is the ultimate cancel culture.

Mao was a proponent of democratic socialism. He believed that a majority of voters could take from those who have wealth and give it to themselves (which is the exact reason why our U.S. Constitution established a republic with a limited government instead of a majority-run democracy).

Many of Mao's ideas help explain the actions of Democrats in the United States today, especially their relentless attempt to stop Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again and America First movements.

TRENDING: Like those he's letting in, Biden's border policy is ILLEGAL

Here are some quotations from that little red book, many of which sound like today's Democrats:

"We must facilitate the change from private to public ownership … through democratic socialism." [Emphasis added.]

"This is the dictatorship of the proletariat."

"Our state is a people's democratic dictatorship." [Read it again, then think about it …democratic dictatorship … i.e., tyranny of the majority.]

"Our job is to suppress those who try to wreck our socialist construction, to arrest, try, and sentence certain individuals, to deprive capitalists of their right to vote and their freedom of speech … centralized control … through democracy." [Emphasis added.]

"The purpose of war is specifically to preserve oneself and to destroy the enemy. … Attack is the chief means of destroying the enemy. … Strive to wipe them out thoroughly and do not let any escape. [Emphasis added.]

"We must be ruthless to our enemies … annihilate them … wipe out all enemies."

"Politics is war without bloodshed. … Wipe them out thoroughly ... starting with their leaders."

[Now go back and read "the purpose of war" again and think about the relentless attacks on Trump and on the MAGA movement with the thought that "politics is war."]

"Do propaganda among the masses … carry on constant propaganda."

"The state must practice democratic centralism." [A strong central government that is the opposite of states' rights in a decentralized government as described in the U.S. Constitution.]

"History is written by the winners. Those that succeed are correct and those that fail are incorrect." [Winning is everything as per Saul Alinsky: the end justifies the means.]

"Man's social being (values) determines his thinking. We must not allow thinking (values) from outside of Chinese thinking to infect our society (no religions, no competing political parties)."

"All genuine knowledge originates from direct experience."

"Idealism is the easiest thing in the world because people can talk as much nonsense as they like without basing it on objective reality." [Think: climate change, CRT, wokeness, LBGT.]

"The individual is subordinate to the organization (the political party, the government)."

OK, Americans. Now ask yourself:

1. Who controls the mainstream media propaganda in the U.S.?

2. Why are liberals attempting to cancel our Declaration of Independence with its unalienable (individual) rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and rewrite history?

3. Why are they attempting to redefine the Bill of Rights in our Constitution from what the words actually state?

4. Why weren't Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden pursued by the FBI/DoJ with the same fervor as Trump is being pursued? The preceding quotes help explain the answer.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!