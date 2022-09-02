A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
City workers say making them go back to offices is racist, sexist, ableist, anti-climate

Working from home means 'fewer microaggressions' as well as other forms of oppression

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2022 at 3:19pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The pandemic ushered in a new era of work, with more people than ever ditching the office to do their jobs in the comfort of their own home. With nearly all Covid-19 regulations now gone, however, there has been mixed reaction to calls for employees to return to their cubicles.

In Portland, Oregon, a group of city workers has vehemently expressed their desire to remain at home, citing the numerous forms of oppression that exist in the outside world.

According to the Willamette Week, leaders of the city's twelve affinity groups, which represent over 1,000 city employees, penned a joint letter to city council imploring them not to mandate a return to their downtown offices. "Without our input, without transparency, and by continuing top-down decision-making that devalues staff contributions, we fear the city will continue to support racist, ableist, and sexist policies, the very systems of oppression we want to dismantle," they wrote.

Read the full story ›

