(NEW YORK POST) – By pure coincidence, new parents named their newborn girl, Alexa, just as Amazon’s Alexa devices were entering the tech market. This would prove to cause whole world of pain for the now six-year-old girl.

And as the devices’ popularity grew, the girl, from Goettingen in Germany, suffered throughout kindergarten and in the playground as other kids made cruel gags at her expense.

Eventually, the constant ridicule got too much for little Alexa, and her parents finally applied to city officials in Goettingen to officially change her name by deed poll.

