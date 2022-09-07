A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
7th-generation 2024 Ford Mustang debuts, and it's not even close to an electric car

'Opinionated' new pony car has a V-8 and a stick shift

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 9:50pm
The 2024 Ford Mustang GT packs a 5.0-liter V-8. (Courtesy Ford)

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT packs a 5.0-liter V-8. (Courtesy Ford)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Ford Mustang two-door will be rolling into its seventh decade without taking a detour toward electrification.

The seventh-generation 2024 Mustang unveiled Wednesday in Detroit will be offered with either a V-8 engine or a turbocharged four-cylinder like the outgoing model. And there are no plans for a hybrid or electric powertrain.

It will even be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Read the full story ›

