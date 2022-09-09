A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds

Departments reaching 'ideological critical mass' that is hard to overcome

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Only nine percent of law school professors identify as conservative, according to a recent study by Georgetown University’s Kevin Tobia and MIT’s Eric Martinez.

The study, which aimed to investigate law professors’ beliefs surrounding the legal system, included questions regarding participants’ demographics, beliefs about central issues of the law and views concerning specific legal theory issues.

Roughly 555 professors were recruited by email from the top 50 law schools, with an additional 112 partaking in a public version of the survey accessible through an online link. Of the sample of professors, however, only 9.1 percent identified as conservative, with 77.9 percent identifying as liberal.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×