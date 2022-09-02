A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

As America self-destructs with green energy, China preps for war with coal

Batteries, solar panels, wind turbines all made by Chinese factories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(THE FEDERALIST) – On Aug. 25, the California Air Resources Board, the state’s air quality regulator, announced a ban on the sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.

Less than a week later, a heat wave threatened California with seven days of power shortages. So the state’s grid operator asked electric vehicle owners not to recharge when they come home from work. This is all a painful part of the energy transition, we are told — needed to save the planet.

In its effort to wean itself off fossil fuels, California has found a willing and enthusiastic partner in the People’s Republic of China. Most batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines that make California’s green dreams possible are made in China.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IRS leaks details from 120,000 taxpayers
As America self-destructs with green energy, China preps for war with coal
Facing severe military manpower shortages, Russia now recruiting from prisons
Super typhoon barrels toward China
Argentina VP Cristina Fernández escapes assassination attempt unharmed after gun misfires
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×