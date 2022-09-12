American Babylon and the LGBT plague

"Christ is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature: For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist" (Colossians 1:55-17).

"She had a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and the unclean things of her fornication; and upon her forehead a name written, Mystery, great Babylon, the mother of harlots, and of the abominations of the earth" (Revelation 17:4-5).

Truth is the perspective of God about His Creation. He is omniscient, meaning His perspective is flawless and infinite. He is omnipotent, meaning he has absolute sovereignty over all He has made. And He is omnipresent, meaning He exists in and sustains every part of it.

We know this not only because the Bible tells us so, but because the Creation itself testifies to it, so clearly that those who fail to recognize God's authorship have no excuse. (Romans 1:18-20). That deliberate choice to suppress truth is what damns every lost person to Hell: not sin, not false doctrine, not idolatry, not lawbreaking but simply unbelief in Christ. "He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God" (John 3:18).

Because of Adam's sin, every person begins life on the "down" escalator, Hell-bound, absent an affirmative confession of faith in Christ. "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation" (Romans 10:9-10). Salvation really is just that simple.

It is sanctification, or becoming Christlike over the course of our lives, that is the hard part, as we who are justified await glorification (perfect spiritual completion) upon His second coming. We are promised in Philippians 1:6 that He who began that good work in us WILL be faithful to finish it.

How does all this relate to American Babylon and the LGBT plague? Bear with me.

As Paul warns in Romans 1, suppression of truth about God doesn't just foreclose salvation to you, it sets you on a path away from sanctification, so that instead of becoming increasing more clean, healthy, life-affirming and Christlike, you become increasingly more dirty, sick, death-affirming and anti-Christlike. The far end of that path is the reprobate or depraved mind that the Bible associates specifically and singularly with homosexuality, which in turn is associated with a long list of civilization-destroying behaviors. Not every sinner goes that far down the path of defiance, but more will do so the more they see others do it.

Importantly, the warning is not primarily about the consequence to individuals, but to society as a whole. And it is the same warning given both to Noah's generation before the Great Flood and to Sodom and Gomorrah before they were incinerated. Bottom line: the widespread normalization of homosexuality is THE key harbinger of God's wrath from Genesis to Revelation. This truth is crystal clear to those who actually study the evidence as I have summarized it in the chart at this link and explained in detail in my free book "The Petros Prophecy: Simon Peter's Prophetic Warning About the Heresy of the Last Days."

The reason people have no excuse for denying the existence of God or redefining Him to suit themselves (which is just another form of denial) is that we are part of the Creation. The plainest, most inescapable truth about Creation is that we are male and female by design. To deny one's DNA-dictated and physiologically self-evident binary heterosexual identity is not a joke. It is deep-seated mental illness and spiritual rebellion at the same time.

Critically, whatever the cause may be, no degree of temptation to indulge oneself in homosexuality or transgenderism, nor the degree of one's weakness in resisting that temptation, justifies the choice to define oneself by anything that God calls an abomination (Leviticus 18:22, Deuteronomy 22:5).

Where is America on the scale of rebellion against God in these matters? We are leading the entire world! Democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the liberal world order have all been redefined since the Obama regime began to prioritize sexual deviance. Should the MAGA "red wave" be defeated in November, this entire generation of young people will be coercively recruited to LGBTism beyond anything ever seen in this world. No human effort will be able to stop it.

U.S. hegemony has been virtually synonymous with global LGBT cultural arm-twisting since Obama, with only a partial slowdown under President Trump.

Likewise, an "OBiden" victory over pro-family Russia in the Ukraine war (strengthening and enhancing America's sole-superpower status as global LGBT agenda-enforcers) would absolutely ensure Ukraine and all of Europe would get the same treatment as American schoolchildren – backed 100% by the Demons of Davos. Some will cringe at this idea, but Russia may be the only hope for stopping the globalists in Europe and saving the Ukrainians (and all Europeans) from a fate worse than death – the LGBT enslavement of their progeny.

It is impossible for me to summarize America's current geopolitical role without being reminded of Revelation 18:2-3: "Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies."

But God also speaks to the Christian remnant in this passage, saying: "Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities" (Revelation 18:4-5).

Coming "out of her" may mean many things, but one of them certainly is personally distancing ourselves spiritually, culturally and politically from America's embrace of all-things LGBT. It is also essential for the remnant collectively to expel "gay theology" and LGBT ideology from Christendom, the conservative/MAGA movements and the lives of our children and grandchildren.

Being Christlike ALWAYS means speaking plain truth to defeat lies. Sometimes it also means kicking over tables and driving bad people away with whips (John 2:15). As always let the Spirit be your guide in how and when you do that, but do something!

